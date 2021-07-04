Advertisement

Lansing Police investigating overnight shooting

By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating an overnight shooting that put one in the hospital.

Police say they responded to a reported shooting near the Lansing Country Club around 3 a.m. Sunday.

However, when police arrived, they say no one was there. Now despite there being no victims on scene, police say they did find evidence of shooting occurring.

Not to long after checking out the scene, a 20 year old man checked himself into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police did not know the specifics of where the wound was on the man’s body, or what condition the man is in. They tell News 10 currently do not have any leads on a suspect, and anyone with information of the incident is asked to call the department.

