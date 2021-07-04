Hanover continues 18 year tradition at Independence Day celebration

HANOVER, Mich. (WILX) - For the community of Hanover, the Independence Day Parade isn’t just a parade, it’s a tradition. Each year, World War II planes flyover the parade to commemorate the holiday and make the parade special, all thanks to Hanover resident, Richard Greiner.

Greiner has been organizing flyovers for the Hanover Independence Day parade for 18 years.

“I always thought a parade needed a flyover. Lots of people said that is the highlight of the parade,” said Greiner.

Last year they had to cancel due to the pandemic. Greiner says he was amazed by the support the community showed him by helping him raise $2,000 in one week to afford this years flyover.

“My daughter and cousin make fun of me because everybody that comes through here I speak to them whether I know them or not. I’m glad I live where I do. It’s a great town, it’s been good to me,” said Greiner.

Greiner is a Veteran himself. He fought in the Korean war for two years. He is proud of his country and is thankful for the support the community has given him. He says he hopes his daughter can continue the tradition he has created.

“I’ve told my daughter this is the last year I will do this, so maybe she can take over,” said Greiner.

