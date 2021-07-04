UPDATE: Police: 16 year old girl shot on Lansing’s south side, investigation continues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Lansing Police confirm a 16 year old girl was shot Sunday afternoon.

Police are currently investigating a shooting on Karen Street on Lansing’s south side that sent a 16 year old girl to the hospital.

First responders could not confirm any suspects in their investigation.

This is developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

