UPDATE: Police: 16 year old girl shot on Lansing’s south side, investigation continues

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl...
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on Karen Street in South Lansing where a 16 year old girl was taken to the hospital Sunday, July 4
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Lansing Police confirm a 16 year old girl was shot Sunday afternoon.

Police are currently investigating a shooting on Karen Street on Lansing’s south side that sent a 16 year old girl to the hospital.

First responders could not confirm any suspects in their investigation.

This is developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

