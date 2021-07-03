Advertisement

Suburban public works chief wants independent flood probe

A suburban Detroit official called Thursday for an independent investigation of a pump station...
A suburban Detroit official called Thursday for an independent investigation of a pump station blamed for flooding that ruined thousands of basements in the region.(MSP / Twitter)
By Associated Press
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A suburban Detroit official called Thursday for an independent investigation of a pump station blamed for flooding that ruined thousands of basements in the region.

The Macomb County public works commissioner, Candice Miller, said everyone knew intense rain was coming last Friday, but “it appears there was a management failure at the Conner Creek pump station.”

Miller acknowledged that no system is designed to handle more than 6 inches of rain in a short period.

“They needed to have it properly manned,” said Miller, a former Republican member of Congress. “They needed to have a backup plan, like a generator if the electricity went out.”

Conner Creek is run by the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, a regional water and wastewater agency.

The agency said the Conner Creek station was down for less than an hour. Chief executive Sue McCormick plans to speak to reporters Friday.

Miller’s staff decided to release millions of gallons of treated water and waste to Lake St. Clair rather than risk sewage backups in Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores that hit basements in the Grosse Pointe communities, Detroit, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

“The public needs to have confidence that the investigation will be conducted with the utmost transparency,” Miller said. “Those who are dealing now with the cleanup of flooded basements, and all ratepayers, deserve that.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Mike Duggan said 71 crews, made up of city staff and private contractors, will be deployed to Detroit neighborhoods to remove possessions and trash piled along curbs.

“Is that going to be two weeks or is that going to be four weeks? I can’t tell you right now,” Duggan said. “But we’re just going to leave them there and have them keep going.”

The mayor agreed that the pump station problems need to be investigated, but he also noted that Macomb County has a representative on GLWA’s six-member governing board. Miller’s chief deputy, Brian Baker, currently serves in that role.

“The Macomb reps have supported the GLWA management team. They’ve supported all of the operating and capital plans. ... That means Macomb needs to investigate themselves, too,” Duggan said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do not swim in these lakes until officials have given the all-clear.
11 Michigan beaches closed for 4th of July weekend
Chris Hansen Instagram post says Shiawassee Co predator case is resolved
Animal Control seizes multiple animals from Mason area farm
Fireworks
Guide to local 4th of July celebrations
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes draws interest
Nearly half million Michiganders sign up for vaccine sweepstakes in first day

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 7/3/2021
Michigan rescinded a 10-month-old order requiring coronavirus testing of agricultural and...
Michigan rescinds mandatory COVID-19 testing for ag workers
Behind the scenes of the fireworks show at Lugnuts stadium
Mount Pleasant school employees disciplined after cutting 7-year-old’s hair without permission