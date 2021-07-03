Mount Pleasant school employees disciplined after cutting 7-year-old’s hair without permission

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Staff members at Ganiard Elementary School in Mount Pleasant are now facing disciplinary actions after a 7-year-old’s hair was cut in school without her parent’s permission.

It stems from an incident on March 26 when a library staff member, who also works as a hairdresser, cut 7-year-old Jurnee’s hair.

Superintendent Jennifer Verleger said the library employee gave Jurnee the haircut as a goodwill gesture, and did so with the knowledge of her teacher.

Verleger said Jurnee had asked a fellow student to cut her hair on March 23, so the classmate removed a pair of scissors from a classroom without permission and cut Jurnee’s hair while they rode home on a municipal bus together. Jurnee did not like how her haircut looked, so she asked a library employee to fix it while her class was visiting the library. With permission from Jurnee’s teacher, but without asking her parents, the library employee attempted the haircut.

The Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board commissioned an independent third-party investigation to help inform disciplinary action, which has now concluded.

The library employee has received a “last chance agreement,” which means any future violations of school policy will result in her immediate termination. Two other staff members, who were aware of the haircut ahead of time and did not alert parents or administrators, received written reprimands.

The district wrote in an open letter, “We believe a last chance agreement is appropriate given that the employee has an outstanding record of conduct and has never once been reprimanded in more than 20 years of work at MPPS.”

The investigation included interviews with various school employees, students and families, along with a review of images and social media posts about the incident.

Administrators are clarifying policies for Mount Pleasant schools to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.