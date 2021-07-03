Lansing residents enjoying 4th of July parade after cancelations last year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in the Lansing area enjoyed the sunshine and kicked started their Fourth of July weekend with celebrations. Lansing celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade where family and friends headed downtown to the capitol to watch.

It’s been a tough year for the Thomas family. They tell News 10 they lost loved ones to COVID-19. Despite their loss, they remain optimistic and grateful.

“It is a blessing to be with family once again,” said Lansing resident, John Thomas. “COVID has taken a toll on everybody and everything but by grace we’ve made it through.”

He says they are surprising his grandson in the parade as he chops his way through the parade with the karate club.

“Our grandson is actually in the parade with his mother so they’re going to be passing through and we’re just here to support everybody. We’re going to be here to yell, wave, and surprise him. He doesn’t know I’m here,” said Thomas.

Krysten and her grandmother are new residents to the area. They say they are excited to see what Lansing has to offer for the holiday weekend.

“We’re just looking for everything we can. We’re so happy to see each other that’s the best part,” said Lansing residents Kyrsten and Michelle Langdon.

Adair says she watched fireworks from her car last year and is excited to see what this year has to offer.

“Fun. Very excited to be able to do things again. Wish it was warmer, but I’ll take it,” said Lansing resident Kinsey Adair.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.