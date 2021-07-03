Advertisement

Behind the scenes of the fireworks show at Lugnuts stadium

(WDAM)
By Jace Harper
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the 4th of July weekend which can only mean one thing; lots of fireworks shows. And the Lansing Lugnuts put on one of the best.

Richard Quilhot has been helping with the Lugnuts fireworks for years. He told News 10 just how big these explosions are.

“For this shell-- which is two and a half inches-- you multiply that by 70 feet and that’s the safety zone,” Quilholt said.

The technicians follow a guide, much like the fuse box in a car, to know where to put and wire each firework.

“We put each shell in its appropriate spot and then the control panels fire it from down there, fire it automatically,” Quilholt said.

Once the setup is complete all that’s left is to push two buttons and enjoy the show.

“All we do is click the fire button on both of them at the same time,” Quilholt said. “We’re coordinating with the sound booth for their music.”

This is a date that Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons says they circle on the calendar every single year.

“We all look back on 2020 and reminisce a year ago,” Parsons said. “We were allowed 100 people in here and couldn’t do the stuff we’re doing now. To be back, to fill this stadium on the 4th of July, is just amazing.”

So, what can people expect when they see the show this weekend? Quilholt said, “Lots of color, lots of noise, and lots of ooh’s and ahh’s if you’re here to record it.” According to Parsons, tickets are going fast. So, if you’re interested, be sure to contact the box office.

The Lugnuts play ball tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, aimed at getting Michigan to...
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give away more than $5 million
Chris Hansen Instagram post says Shiawassee Co predator case is resolved
Animal Control seizes multiple animals from Mason area farm
Do not swim in these lakes until officials have given the all-clear.
11 Michigan beaches closed for 4th of July weekend
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police led to the discovery of a fake pregnancy stomach that...
Michigan State Police discover hidden gun in fake pregnancy belly

Latest News

Mount Pleasant school employees disciplined after cutting 7-year-old’s hair without permission
Schools Rule: Lansing school working with firefighters
Schools Rule: Lansing school working with firefighters
Several streetlights are out in Lansing neighborhoods.
BWL shifting LED conversion to neighborhoods left in dark
Diocese acknowledges bishop's abuse
Diocese acknowledges bishop's abuse