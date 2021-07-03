Behind the scenes of the fireworks show at Lugnuts stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the 4th of July weekend which can only mean one thing; lots of fireworks shows. And the Lansing Lugnuts put on one of the best.

Richard Quilhot has been helping with the Lugnuts fireworks for years. He told News 10 just how big these explosions are.

“For this shell-- which is two and a half inches-- you multiply that by 70 feet and that’s the safety zone,” Quilholt said.

The technicians follow a guide, much like the fuse box in a car, to know where to put and wire each firework.

“We put each shell in its appropriate spot and then the control panels fire it from down there, fire it automatically,” Quilholt said.

Once the setup is complete all that’s left is to push two buttons and enjoy the show.

“All we do is click the fire button on both of them at the same time,” Quilholt said. “We’re coordinating with the sound booth for their music.”

This is a date that Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons says they circle on the calendar every single year.

“We all look back on 2020 and reminisce a year ago,” Parsons said. “We were allowed 100 people in here and couldn’t do the stuff we’re doing now. To be back, to fill this stadium on the 4th of July, is just amazing.”

So, what can people expect when they see the show this weekend? Quilholt said, “Lots of color, lots of noise, and lots of ooh’s and ahh’s if you’re here to record it.” According to Parsons, tickets are going fast. So, if you’re interested, be sure to contact the box office.

The Lugnuts play ball tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m.

