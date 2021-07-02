Whitmer signs bills ensuring emergency insulin coverage, expand scholarship access

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 155 and 156 to ensure access to emergency insulin supply at a cost that is affordable to all Michiganders.

The governor also signed House Bills 4055 and 4056 which allow the Michigan Department of Treasury to use overall scholastic accomplishment to determine eligibility for competitive college scholarships rather than relying exclusively on the ACT and SAT. These bills recognize the challenges many students have faced with accessing standardized tests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am committed to bringing Republicans and Democrats together to make real, lasting change for Michigan families,” said Gov. Whitmer. “For people living with diabetes, access to insulin is a matter of life and death. I’m proud to sign Senate Bills 155 and 156 because they ensure access to an emergency insulin supply for people facing an interruption of care and require insurance to cover that emergency supply. I’m also proud to sign House Bills 4055 and 4056 – students should be able to afford a college education based on their overall scholastic achievement, especially when facing unprecedented obstacles to taking otherwise required tests like the ACT and SAT. "

Senate Bill155 allows pharmacists to dispense an emergency supply of insulin to individuals with an expired but otherwise valid prescription issued within the last 12 months. Senate Bill 156 requires insurance to cover an emergency supply of insulin when dispensed under the circumstances outlined in Senate Bill 155. Both were sponsored by Sen. Kevin Daley, R-Lum.

“I am happy to see this legislation reach the finish line and being formally signed into law,” said Senator Daley, R-Lum. “Countless Michiganders need insulin to survive, and they should never be forced into a place where they can’t get their lifesaving medication. My bills would establish a safety net for those who rely on this medication in their daily lives.”

House Bill 4055, which was sponsored by Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, will amend 1964 PA 208, the state competitive scholarships act, to allow scholastic achievement as an alternative to achieving the necessary score on a standardized test (currently the SAT) for purposes of scholarship eligibility.

“I can’t imagine trying to navigate applying for college and financial aid as a young adult in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing. “Students should not be punished for impossible circumstances outside of their control. I’m proud of these bipartisan bills to lend some extra support to students who are working hard to achieve their educational and professional goals.”

“The pandemic has created or exacerbated countless barriers for students pursuing postsecondary education, and HB 4055 directly addresses several testing and affordability obstacles,” said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Michigan College Access Network executive director. “We commend the commitment of Gov. Whitmer and bill sponsors Rep. Sarah Anthony and Rep. Scott VanSingel to increasing financial aid access and continuing the momentum toward meeting our state’s Sixty by 30 goal. Equitable financial aid is an important step toward ensuring all students in Michigan – especially low-income students, first-generation college-going students, and students of color – have the opportunity to attend college.”

House Bill 4056, sponsored by Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, will amend 1966 PA 313, the tuition grant act, to allow undergraduate students enrolled in private colleges and universities for the 2020 spring term and the 2020-21 academic year to have two additional semesters of eligibility for the grant.

“I’m pleased to see this bipartisan effort signed into law,” said Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant. “Our students have been through enough over the past year. These bills making the financial aid process more user-friendly are a great step in the right direction.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.