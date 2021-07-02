“They were straight up with me:” EL’s Wilson confident in committing to CMU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing’s Ambrose Wilson has his sights set on the fall football season.

The rising senior quarterback and safety for the trojans wants to end on a high note before making the trek up to Mount Pleasant, where he’ll play football for the Central Michigan Chippewas.

He says he talked with a lot of schools, but liked what Central Michigan told him.

”They were straight up with me,” he said. “They didn’t stray away from the main thing; hey wanted me, they knew where they wanted me at, where they saw me in the program, and how I was going to impact the program. I felt like that was really good and helped me make my decision.”

Wilson hopes to lead the Trojans past the regional final; they lost in the 2020 season to Muskegon Mona Shores.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.