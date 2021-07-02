Advertisement

Summer concert series returning to Meridian Township

Meridian Township announces its lineup for its free summer concert series, starting July 7 at...
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Music will once again fill the air as Meridian Township’s popular free summer concert series returns for another season.

Meridian Township’s Parks and Recreation Department announced the musical acts that will perform weekly at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, behind the Meridian Mall.

The first concert will be held on Wednesday, July 7 at 6 p.m. The township’s Farmers’ Market will precede the concerts, running from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are the musical acts scheduled to perform:

DATETIMEMUSICAL ACTGENRE
July 76-9 p.m.Steve SpeesJazz, Blues, Easy Listening, Country & Classic Rock
July 146-9 p.m.Taylor TaylorAcoustic
July 216-9 p.m.Joe WrightCountry
July 286-9 p.m.No OutletR&B, Classic Rock & Folk
Aug. 46-9 p.m.Tommy FosterFolk, Bluegrass & Country Rock
Aug. 186-9 p.m.Sea Cruisers50s, 60s & 70s
Aug. 257-9 p.m.Three Men and a TenorVocal Music

More information about the free summer concert series can be found by contacting the Meridian Township Parks and Recreation Department at (517) 853-4600.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

