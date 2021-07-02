Summer concert series returning to Meridian Township
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Music will once again fill the air as Meridian Township’s popular free summer concert series returns for another season.
Meridian Township’s Parks and Recreation Department announced the musical acts that will perform weekly at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, behind the Meridian Mall.
The first concert will be held on Wednesday, July 7 at 6 p.m. The township’s Farmers’ Market will precede the concerts, running from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are the musical acts scheduled to perform:
|DATE
|TIME
|MUSICAL ACT
|GENRE
|July 7
|6-9 p.m.
|Steve Spees
|Jazz, Blues, Easy Listening, Country & Classic Rock
|July 14
|6-9 p.m.
|Taylor Taylor
|Acoustic
|July 21
|6-9 p.m.
|Joe Wright
|Country
|July 28
|6-9 p.m.
|No Outlet
|R&B, Classic Rock & Folk
|Aug. 4
|6-9 p.m.
|Tommy Foster
|Folk, Bluegrass & Country Rock
|Aug. 11
|6-9 p.m.
|No Outlet
|R&B, Classic Rock & Folk
|Aug. 18
|6-9 p.m.
|Sea Cruisers
|50s, 60s & 70s
|Aug. 25
|7-9 p.m.
|Three Men and a Tenor
|Vocal Music
More information about the free summer concert series can be found by contacting the Meridian Township Parks and Recreation Department at (517) 853-4600.
