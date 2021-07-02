Summer concert series returning to Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Music will once again fill the air as Meridian Township’s popular free summer concert series returns for another season.

Meridian Township’s Parks and Recreation Department announced the musical acts that will perform weekly at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, behind the Meridian Mall.

The first concert will be held on Wednesday, July 7 at 6 p.m. The township’s Farmers’ Market will precede the concerts, running from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are the musical acts scheduled to perform:

DATE TIME MUSICAL ACT GENRE July 7 6-9 p.m. Steve Spees Jazz, Blues, Easy Listening, Country & Classic Rock July 14 6-9 p.m. Taylor Taylor Acoustic July 21 6-9 p.m. Joe Wright Country July 28 6-9 p.m. No Outlet R&B, Classic Rock & Folk Aug. 4 6-9 p.m. Tommy Foster Folk, Bluegrass & Country Rock Aug. 11 6-9 p.m. No Outlet R&B, Classic Rock & Folk Aug. 18 6-9 p.m. Sea Cruisers 50s, 60s & 70s Aug. 25 7-9 p.m. Three Men and a Tenor Vocal Music

More information about the free summer concert series can be found by contacting the Meridian Township Parks and Recreation Department at (517) 853-4600.

