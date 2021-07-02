Advertisement

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, sources say

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana, an infraction that could cause her to miss the Olympics, sources say.

Multiple media outlets said Richardson tested positive for THC following a 100-meter race win in the U.S. Olympic trials June 18.

She could face a 30-day suspension for failing the drug screening.

It is unknown if this test result will keep her out of the Olympics entirely or if she will appeal the results.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned cannabis, though its use is allowed in several states for everything from medical purposes to recreational use.

Richardson tweeted “I am human” Thursday.

