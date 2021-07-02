Advertisement

Spartans Move Up Home-and-Home Series With Washington To 2022, 2023

The games replace a previous home-and-home series that was originally scheduled in 2028 and 2031
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State and Washington have agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2022 and 2023, the two schools announced on Friday. The games replace a previous home-and-home series that was originally scheduled in 2028 and 2031.

MSU will travel to Seattle for only the second time in program history and first since 1970 on Sept. 17, 2022. The Huskies will make the return trip to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023.

The home-and-home series against Washington replaces Boise State on the 2022 and 2023 schedules for Michigan State; the Broncos announced on Friday they will be traveling to Washington during the 2023 and 2029 seasons. Michigan State and Boise State mutually agreed to end their home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023 without penalty to either school.

MICHIGAN STATE FUTURE NONCONFERENCE GAMES

Sept. 3, 2022: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 10, 2022: AKRON

Sept. 17, 2022: at Washington

Sept. 2, 2023: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 9, 2023: RICHMOND

Sept. 16, 2023: WASHINGTON

Aug. 31, 2024: FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sept. 14, 2024: LOUISIANA

Sept. 21, 2024: at Boston College

Aug. 30, 2025: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 6, 2025: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Sept. 20, 2025: BOSTON COLLEGE

Sept. 5, 2026: TOLEDO

Sept. 11, 2027: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 8, 2029: OREGON

Aug. 31, 2030: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 7, 2030: at Oregon

Sept. 11, 2032: at BYU

