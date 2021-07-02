Advertisement

Sparrow updates visitor guidelines

The new guidelines have the goal of ensuring the safety of patients, caregivers, and visitors.
Sparrow Hospital
Sparrow Hospital(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System’s latest visitor guidelines following recommendations from the state. The new guidelines have the goal of ensuring the safety of patients, caregivers, and visitors.

“While each patient’s needs are different, we do our best to provide the opportunity for loved ones to spend as much time with their loved ones as possible,” Sparrow said.

Visitor policy
  • All patients and visitors at all Sparrow hospitals, including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Sparrow Carson, Sparrow Clinton, Sparrow Eaton, and Sparrow Ionia, will be screened and required to wear a mask.
  • Social distancing standards must be observed during your visit.
  • Visitors/companions under the age of 12 are not permitted at this time.
Inpatient departments
  • Visiting hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Two visitors/companions in the hospital per patient
  • Waiting rooms will remain closed
Emergency department
  • One visitor/companion allowed per patient
  • Two parents/guardians will be allowed per pediatric patient

The latest information on visitor protocols can be found on its website

