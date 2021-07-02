Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test

(Associated Press) - American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Richardson won the 100 at Olympic trials on June 19.

She spoke about her ban Friday on the “Today” show. Richardson says she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death.

She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. She accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays.

USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay. The 21-year-old sprinter was expected to face Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet.

