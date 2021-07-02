Advertisement

Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test

Richardson won the 100 at Olympic trials on June 19
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive for marijuana.
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive for marijuana. (Source: GETTY IMAGES via CNN Newsource)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Associated Press) - American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Richardson won the 100 at Olympic trials on June 19.

She spoke about her ban Friday on the “Today” show. Richardson says she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death.

She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. She accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays.

USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay. The 21-year-old sprinter was expected to face Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

