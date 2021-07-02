New law increases access to insulin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine being in a position where only one drug can save your life and you can’t afford it.

That’s reality for some of Michigan’s nearly two million diabetics, with the price of insulin jumping in recent years.

“It’s so astronomically expensive. I’m disabled, I’m on disability so that’s why I can’t afford it, my youngest daughter is paying for it for me because all of my meds are too much,” Said diabetic Jean Mazur.

Mazur is one of many diabetics struggling to pay for the insulin that keeps them alive.

“Without the insulin I can lose my eyesight I can lose my feet there are so many other things that diabetes attacks, when my sugar was really high my eyesight was affected, things would be blurry with my glasses on, I’ve had excruciating feet pain,” Mazur said.

Even with insurance she pays $170 for a 90-day supply, leaving her no choice but to ask her daughter for help.

“Insulin is expensive because there are only three companies that control the market in the united states and so they have access to do whatever they want to the price,” Said McLaren Pharmacy Clinical Manager, Kelli Cotter.

However Jean and other people with diabetes are getting help from the state.

A new set of laws allow pharmacists to give an emergency supply of insulin to customers with an expired prescription as long as it’s no more than 12 months old.

They also require insurance companies to cover the cost. Pharmacists say this is big because the risk of going without insulin is too high.

“Those things can lead to heart disease, optic disease problems with your extremities, your kidneys could fail and causes some problems with your brain function so there is a lot of disease consequences,” Said Kelli.

Michigan’s new laws won’t lower the cost of insulin, but they offer some extra protection for people who can’t afford it.

Right now the average cost for a year’s supply of insulin is nearly 6,000 dollars.

Earlier this week, Walmart announced it will start selling a less expensive version of insulin to people who don’t have insurance or simply can’t afford it.

