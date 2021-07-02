Nearly half million Michiganders sign up for vaccine sweepstakes in first day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Nearly a half million people signed up to enter Michigan’s new vaccine sweepstakes in the first day.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the lottery-style raffle Thursday. The “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” gives vaccinated Michiganders a change to win cash prizes or college scholarships.

By 8 a.m. Friday, the website received 464,698 applications for the grand prizes. 23,978 children signed up for the college scholarship drawing, the Governor’s office announced. Michigan residents aged 18 and older who received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to register for a combined total of $5 million in cash prizes. Children aged 12-17 who are vaccinated can have their parents enter for the chance to win one of nine scholarship prizes from the Michigan Education Trust.

“This is an innovative way to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, and I am delighted to see so much excitement for the kickoff of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes,” said Gov. Whitmer in a news release to News 10. “We understand there are people out there who have questions, and maybe this will motivate them to seek answers to their questions so they feel comfortable getting vaccinated.

According to the Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, more than five million residents ages 16 and over have received at least one COVID-19 shot. That equals 61.8 percent of the state’s population for that age range. State health officials would like to get 70 percent of that population fully vaccinated.

Michigan is the latest state to offer incentives for residents to get vaccinated. Ohio, California and Colorado are among states also holding lotteries. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says his state’s “Vax a Million” campaign increased vaccinations 94 percent among 16- and 17-year-olds, and 55 percent for Ohio residents between 20- and 49-years-old.

“We are thrilled with the results we’re seeing after just one day,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh. “But for this sweepstake to be successful, we’re asking all Michiganders to call your family and friends today and make sure they know now is the time to get vaccinated in order for a chance to win one of the amazing giveaways in the next 30 days.”

The “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” will hold a number of drawings, including:

$1 Million Drawing Entry dates: July 1 – July 10 Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

$2 Million Drawing Entry dates: July 1 – August 3 Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

$50,000 Daily Drawing Entry dates: July 1 – August 3 Open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing. The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing. See official rules for exact dates.

Scholarship Drawings Entry dates: July 1 – July 30 Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021. The Scholarship Drawing is only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are between the ages of 12 and 17 as of the corresponding drawing date. The parent or legal guardian must enter the eligible individual in the Sweepstakes for the Scholarship Drawing.

You can register for the sweepstakes online at https://www.mishottowin.com/. People can enter by phone by calling the “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” hotline at (888) 535-6136 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.