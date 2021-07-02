Advertisement

In My View 7/2/21: Wolverines must be fully vaccinated

All athletes for the coming year must be fully vaccinated by August 1.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan says all athletes for the coming year must be fully vaccinated by August 1.

Michigan has struggled with COVID-19 issues and its entire department was shut down three weeks during the last winter season. I’m wondering how many schools will follow suit or make allowance for some athletes not vaccinated.

Is Michigan leading the way and how many others will follow suit and try to lessen the burden of COVID-19 moving forward?

