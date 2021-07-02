In My View 7/1/21: Tigers mid-season report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers are midway through their season. They hold a 36-45 record with 81 games to go.

The division-leading Chicago White Sox are in town this weekend, the only team I’ve seen truly better than Detroit.

The Tigers pitchers have improved through the season and if they continue to improve this team won’t win a divisional title, but it will have a much better final record than in recent years, at least in my view.

