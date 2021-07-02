Advertisement

In My View 7/1/2021: Good outlook for the Tigers if improvements can continue

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers are midway through their season—a 36-45 record with 81 games to go and the division leading Chicago White Sox in town this week end, the only team I’ve seen truly better than Detroit.

The Tigers pitchers have improved through the season and if they continue to improve this team won’t win a divisional title, but it will have a much better final record than in recent years, at least in my view.

