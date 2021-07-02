McLaren Greater Lansing reports 0 COVID-19 cases in the hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 numbers in Michigan are going down and in Lansing, McLaren hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. This is the first time McLaren has no new COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital for more than 24-hours since the pandemic began in early 2020.

As vaccines have been rolled out, the number of positive cases have declined, but McLaren never thought they would see the day where that number would hit zero.

“I saw the number this morning and I had mixed reactions,” said Jay de los Reyes, McLaren Greater Lansing Chief Operating Officer. “I didn’t believe it at first, I thought maybe it was a typo.”

Hospitals in mid-Michigan, including McLaren, are finally seeing low COVID-19 case numbers. As of June 29, there were 10 confirmed hospitalizations among Sparrow and McLaren combined. Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson only has four positive cases as of July 1. As of July 2, McLaren had zero.

“It’s something to celebrate. You want to celebrate that, it’s been a long journey,” de los Reyes said. “It’s not over by any means, but to finally see a zero on the board I think is encouraging.”

Just a few months ago in April 2021 some of the worst cases were in Ingham County hospitals, with over 200 the week of April 15. The case count has continued to decline since then. McLaren says one big reason for that is the success of the vaccine rollout over the last six months.

“I think you’ve seen a healthy number across the number in the state of Michigan and certainly in the greater Lansing area,” de los Reyes said. “As we’ve seen the vaccine rates go up, then you really start to see that trend line starting to decrease.”

Now with the holiday weekend and the COVID-19 Delta variant in the state, case numbers will likely increase again in the coming days, but McLaren says it will continue to do its part by trying to stay on top of it.

“We have to stay diligent here. I think every hospital and every clinical care center does. We’re monitoring, we’re working closely like we have throughout the entire pandemic. We’ll do what we’ve done when we’ve seen other variants across the board,” de los Reyes said. “We’ll do our best and make sure we utilize the right resources to figure out how to treat it.”

If you aren’t vaccinated and would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, visit //mclaren.org/main/coronavirus-vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.