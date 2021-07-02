Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws in Detroit

DETROIT (Associated Press) - Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.

The PGA Tour made the announcement just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round.

Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated. However, the tour does not test fully vaccinated players.

Matsuyama shot an even-par 72 on Thursday, playing with PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

At least 35 players have had to withdraw because of a positive test and Matsuyama is the fifth in the middle of a tournament since the testing program began last June.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.