Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws in Detroit

The PGA Tour made the announcement just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of...
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (Associated Press) - Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.

The PGA Tour made the announcement just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round.

Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated. However, the tour does not test fully vaccinated players.

Matsuyama shot an even-par 72 on Thursday, playing with PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

At least 35 players have had to withdraw because of a positive test and Matsuyama is the fifth in the middle of a tournament since the testing program began last June.

