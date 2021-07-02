Love Lansing Like a Local at Launch Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Earlier this year, the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a new campaign, “Love Lansing Like a Local” that highlights dozens of area attractions and activities that are open in the Lansing area.

We’ll be highlighting a different category of the campaign each week on Studio 10. This week we went to check out Launch Lansing, in the Meridian Mall, which is one of the family activities featured in the “Love Lansing Like a Local” campaign.

Other categories that will be featured include arts & culture, parks & gardens, golf and more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

