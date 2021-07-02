Advertisement

Love Lansing Like a Local at Launch Lansing

Have some family fun on trampolines and more
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Earlier this year, the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a new campaign, “Love Lansing Like a Local” that highlights dozens of area attractions and activities that are open in the Lansing area.

We’ll be highlighting a different category of the campaign each week on Studio 10. This week we went to check out Launch Lansing, in the Meridian Mall, which is one of the family activities featured in the “Love Lansing Like a Local” campaign.

Other categories that will be featured include arts & culture, parks & gardens, golf and more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, aimed at getting Michigan to...
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give away more than $5 million
UPDATE: Lansing Police identify woman who drowned in Grand River near Moores Park
Driver and passenger shot in Jackson, one dead
Crews cleaning up after a gravel truck rolled over on the ramp to westbound I-496
Driver injured in semi-truck rollover on westbound I-496 ramp
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Art of Adrienne
Painting beyond paper: Local artist brightens community with door murals
Using boxing for a cardio workout
A fun way to punch out your cardio
Bellingar Specialty Meats
Bellingar Specialty Meats has everything you need for your holiday trip
Michigan Medicine & Sparrow
Michigan Medicine and Sparrow Health System collaborate to provide great care