Lansing Fire Science Academy training teens to fight fires

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fire Science Academy program is open for any junior or senior in the Lansing School District looking to get their fire certificate. Students have to apply and go through a competitive selection process to be admitted into the program.

Firefighter David Odom says it’s a great confidence booster and teaches them life skills. Students who talked with News 10 agree.

Lawrence Pryor and Shar Du are upcoming seniors at Sexton High School.

“They pushed me to do things I never thought I was able to do before,” Pryor said.

“We learned many skills from climbing ladders and breaking windows on the ladders, forcible entry to search and rescue, and learning how to open up the hydrant to feed the water,” Du said. “We also had a chance to climb a ladder on a fire truck.”

Odom said, “So what we do is we have a roof simulator so they can actually see what’s it’s like to climb up on a roof. We have a mock house so we try to make it as realistic as possible.”

Both students said that, before getting into the program, it was something they didn’t really think about as a career.

“I went into this with a different type of mindset,” Pryor said. “This is a career I can take on for the rest of my life I can enjoy, and once I started looking at it like that it stopped being a chore and started being more of, I like this I want to go to this every day.”

Du said, “I didn’t really think about becoming a firefighter at all before it, but then after I came into this classroom, I decided this is something I want to do.”

This is the second year of the Fire Science Academy. The Lansing School District is working to get an EMT class in place as well so the students can be fully employable after school.

