Advertisement

LAFCU opens contest for LCC scholarships for adult women

Entries in the essay contest for these scholarships are due no later than July 31.
Entries in the essay contest for these scholarships are due no later than July 31.
Entries in the essay contest for these scholarships are due no later than July 31.(Luis Quintero | Pexels)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday LAFCU announced it is offering three scholarships exclusively for women whose lives after high school have “gotten in the way” of their career preparation and now need to pursue education for life success.

The college scholarship contest encourages adult women to pursue the education needed to start or advance their careers and is now open for entry. The deadline for the 2021 Women Helping Educate Every Lady (W.H.E.E.L.) Scholarship Essay Contest is Saturday, July 31.

The Michigan credit union will award three $1,000 scholarships for classes with Lansing Community College. LAFCU says the scholarships are ideal for women who need some classes to complete a degree or to become licensed or certified for an occupation.

“These scholarships are for women who have had life get in the way of their career preparation,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU chief marketing officer, and chief diversity officer. “We hope these scholarships demonstrate that it’s never too late to work toward a life goal. Having a degree or other credential is more important than ever in today’s job market, and having educated citizenry is vital to our community success.”

Winners will be decided by their one-page essay on the subject of their new career choice, their inspiration, and why they are opting to pursue their education now.

Applicants must live, work, or attend church or school in Michigan but do not need to be LAFCU members.

How to apply
  • Submit the application online HERE
  • Mail the application
    • LAFCU, Attn: Marketing
    • 106 N. Marketplace Blvd.
    • Lansing 48917

For more information, call 517.622.6600 or 800.748.0228.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, aimed at getting Michigan to...
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give away more than $5 million
Arrest warrant issued for Chris Hansen; Instagram post says Shiawassee Co predator case is resovled
Animal Control seizes multiple animals from Mason area farm
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police led to the discovery of a fake pregnancy stomach that...
Michigan State Police discover hidden gun in fake pregnancy belly
Sgt. Pepper was found in Charlotte, seven years after he went missing in Florida.
Dog found in Eaton Co. years after being reported lost in Florida

Latest News

Arrest warrant issued for Chris Hansen; Instagram post says Shiawassee Co predator case is resovled
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
AG Nessel responds to historic settlement offer from Boy Scouts
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes draws interest
Nearly half million Michiganders sign up for vaccine sweepstakes in first day
Bishop Sullivan, who died of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 76, was Auxiliary Bishop of the...
Lansing Diocese deems abuse allegations against late Bishop as “credible”