LAFCU opens contest for LCC scholarships for adult women

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday LAFCU announced it is offering three scholarships exclusively for women whose lives after high school have “gotten in the way” of their career preparation and now need to pursue education for life success.

The college scholarship contest encourages adult women to pursue the education needed to start or advance their careers and is now open for entry. The deadline for the 2021 Women Helping Educate Every Lady (W.H.E.E.L.) Scholarship Essay Contest is Saturday, July 31.

The Michigan credit union will award three $1,000 scholarships for classes with Lansing Community College. LAFCU says the scholarships are ideal for women who need some classes to complete a degree or to become licensed or certified for an occupation.

“These scholarships are for women who have had life get in the way of their career preparation,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU chief marketing officer, and chief diversity officer. “We hope these scholarships demonstrate that it’s never too late to work toward a life goal. Having a degree or other credential is more important than ever in today’s job market, and having educated citizenry is vital to our community success.”

Winners will be decided by their one-page essay on the subject of their new career choice, their inspiration, and why they are opting to pursue their education now.

Applicants must live, work, or attend church or school in Michigan but do not need to be LAFCU members.

How to apply

Submit the application online HERE

Mail the application LAFCU, Attn: Marketing 106 N. Marketplace Blvd. Lansing 48917



For more information, call 517.622.6600 or 800.748.0228.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.