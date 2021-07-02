Fireworks safety for the Fourth of July Weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Last year’s Fourth of July brought a spike in injuries and deaths due to firework-related injuries.

In 2020, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that 18 people died from firework-related injuries. About 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency departments for fireworks injuries. That is up from 10,000 in 2019.

The commission believes the rise was caused by the pandemic, with many Fourth of July fireworks shows being cancelled.

Firecrackers were the biggest cause of injury, with sparklers coming in second. Sparklers can burn at about 2,000 degrees, hot enough to burn some metals.

East Lansing Fire Department Fire Inspectors say it is important to always have a bucket of water to drop any fireworks in after they burn. You should also never let a child play with or light fireworks.

You can find the full safety breakdown on the East Lansing Fire Department website here.

For the Fourth of July, fireworks will be permitted from June 29 to July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. each day

