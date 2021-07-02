Advertisement

Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, aimed at getting Michigan to...
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give away more than $5 million
Arrest warrant issued for Chris Hansen
Animal Control seizes multiple animals from Mason area farm
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police led to the discovery of a fake pregnancy stomach that...
Michigan State Police discover hidden gun in fake pregnancy belly
Sgt. Pepper was found in Charlotte, seven years after he went missing in Florida.
Dog found in Eaton Co. years after being reported lost in Florida

Latest News

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes draws interest
Nearly half million Michiganders sign up for vaccine sweepstakes in first day
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
2 more found dead at Fla. condo collapse; death toll 20
President Joe Biden spoke following the monthly jobs report Friday, calling it "historic...
Biden on jobs report: Historic progress
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
LIVE: Biden hosts Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House