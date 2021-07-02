ELPD Chief to kick off Coffee with the Chief summer series

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To enhance the East Lansing Police Department’s (ELPD) community outreach efforts, Police Chief Kim Johnson is kicking off a Coffee with the Chief series this summer.

The series will provide community members with an opportunity to have casual conversations with Chief Johnson at alternating locations throughout the community. The chats will kick off with quick updates on ELPD’s current events followed by a chance for community members to ask questions and discuss topics related to ELPD.

“The basic foundation of community-oriented policing is establishing positive relationships with community members,” said Chief Johnson. “My hope is that these coffee chats will help to enhance our ongoing community outreach efforts and establish mutually beneficial relationships between the police department and the community members we serve.”

The first few dates and locations are:

Thursday, July 15; 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Grand Traverse Pie Company (located in the Brookfield Plaza), 1403 E. Grand River Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 12; 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Foster Coffee Company (located in downtown East Lansing), 196 Albert Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 16; 9-10 a.m. – East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road



There are plans for the series to continue through the fall. Community members will be notified once added dates are scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.