Advertisement

Ellison Brewery + Spirits is hosting a ‘Cheers To Freedom’ Party

The party takes place on Saturday, July 3rd
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This 4th of July weekend, Ellison Brewery + Spirits will be holding a ‘Cheers to Freedom’ Party on Saturday, July 3rd from noon until 11 pm. There’s going to be drink specials, free pizza, giveaways and more. While you’re at the party, you might want to check out some of their exclusive seltzers and adult popsicles, known as ‘booze pops’.

Aaron Hanson, the owner and president of operations at Ellison Brewery + Spirits in East Lansing, said that with everything opening back up and being a veteran-owned business, “we wanted to have a Freedom Party on the Fourth of July weekend.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, aimed at getting Michigan to...
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give away more than $5 million
Chris Hansen Instagram post says Shiawassee Co predator case is resolved
Animal Control seizes multiple animals from Mason area farm
Do not swim in these lakes until officials have given the all-clear.
11 Michigan beaches closed for 4th of July weekend
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police led to the discovery of a fake pregnancy stomach that...
Michigan State Police discover hidden gun in fake pregnancy belly

Latest News

4th of July cake Part 4
4th of July cake Part 4
fd
Ellison Brewery
jh
4th of July Cake Part 3
4th of July Cake Part 2
4th of July Cake Part 2