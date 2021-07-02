Ellison Brewery + Spirits is hosting a ‘Cheers To Freedom’ Party

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This 4th of July weekend, Ellison Brewery + Spirits will be holding a ‘Cheers to Freedom’ Party on Saturday, July 3rd from noon until 11 pm. There’s going to be drink specials, free pizza, giveaways and more. While you’re at the party, you might want to check out some of their exclusive seltzers and adult popsicles, known as ‘booze pops’.

Aaron Hanson, the owner and president of operations at Ellison Brewery + Spirits in East Lansing, said that with everything opening back up and being a veteran-owned business, “we wanted to have a Freedom Party on the Fourth of July weekend.”

