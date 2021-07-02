Community meetings planned in Jackson to discuss using $31 million relief

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - With over $31 million coming into the City of Jackson from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), two community meetings are planned for July to connect with residents regarding the federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Interested residents can attend the meetings in person or virtually on Tuesday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 27, both at 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies is organizing the meetings for residents to learn how the funds could be used and to get feedback from residents. $31,444,000 in ARP funds is available to the City through 2024.

City Manager Jonathan Greene is recommending using the money for a broad spectrum of programs and projects. Greene’s proposal establishes five priorities for the funds and assigns a percentage of the total amount to each.

25% Water Infrastructure ($7,861,000): Lead service line replacements, undersized water main replacement, plant improvement projects, water access.

25% Wastewater Infrastructure ($7,861,000): Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades, sewer repairs.

25% Operations/Budget Stabilization ($7,861,000): Income tax revenue replacement, hazard pay, motor pool investments.

20% Public Improvements ($6,288,800): Park improvements, Nixon Park rehabilitation, trails, community kitchen, tree trimming.

5% Community Promotion ($1,572,200): Economic stabilization and support for Jackson families and individuals.

Mayor Derek Dobies is looking forward to hearing from residents on how the money should be used.

“This funding will be a big boost to us investing in the City and taking care of the community as

we come out of the pandemic,” Mayor Dobies said. “The first step in allocating these funds is hearing from the community and looking at our biggest needs.”

Those wanting to comment on the funds or take part in person may join the meeting from the City Council Chambers found on the second floor of City Hall. Residents who want to participate virtually may watch livestreams on the City Facebook page and website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.