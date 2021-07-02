City of Jackson replacing seal with a new design

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The seal representing the City of Jackson will soon be replaced with a new design. The city voted to redesign their seal a year ago as a way to be more culturally sensitive.

According to city leaders they’re getting closer to the change. Some are happy with this new change, while others are not.

The man at the center of the controversy is Andrew Jackson, who is the main focus of the seal. The change was requested because he was a slave owner and was responsible for the Indian Removal Act of 1830.

Mike and Karen Bowman disagree with the change and say it’s a part of the city’s heritage.

“People are against it because of slavery?” Mike asked. “He’s not the only one. So what are we going to do? Change our whole culture because of 250 years because, people don’t like what happened two hundred years ago?”

Even though Andrew Jackson has been deemed problematic in some circles, Karen says she believes it’s imperative to keep that part of history so society can learn from it.

Karen said, “It may not be things we liked that happened. But I think if we don’t remember history we’re destined to repeat it and we can’t just erase it.”

Mayor Derek Dobies says he plans on completing the project before he leaves office. He also hopes the new seal will incorporate the City of Jackson’s rich history of diversity.

“We have a long and storied history of fighting for social justice and economic justice as well as civil rights here,” Dobies said. “I’d like to see something like that incorporated.”

While some residents want the seal unchanged, others like Irina Rose say it’s necessary.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Rose said. “There is a huge African American population as well as other minorities who still have a bad feeling about these people being portrayed as wonderful for the city. I just think it’s time for change.”

Irina Rose agrees with Dobies and says the new seal should be more inclusive.

“It needs to include everybody. If we’re all going to learn how to get along we should all include everybody,” Rose said. “Everybody has different stories. Many, many, minorities have slavery stories, even Caucasians. It’s not a nice memory. It’s time to do something different.” Mayor Dobies says the city is waiting on some samples from various designers. Then the bids will be brought to the council for approval.

Mayor Dobies says there isn’t a date set at this time for the City Council to vote on the new seal.

