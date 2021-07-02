BWL shifting LED conversion to neighborhoods left in dark

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Board of Water and Light is changing how it is converting streetlights to LED after a News 10 investigation highlights neighborhoods in the dark.

BWL said it tries to fix lights within 10 days, but it’s longer now because they can’t always get the parts. Friday, BWL said it is shifting it’s LED conversion to areas that are left in the dark.

And people here are excited.

“Finally some progress after years of trying to get things moving forward,” said LaSandra Jones, who lives in Potter Walsh neighborhood.

News 10 visited LaSandra Jones again Friday. She’s been dealing with dark streets in the Potter Walsh neighborhood on Lansing’s east side for years.

“It is frustrating because we shouldn’t have to go through that. It should be I make a phone call,” said Jones.

BWL general manager Dick Peffley said crews are in the middle of a four year project to convert all street lights to LED. But now, he’s changing how they do it.

“If we have any areas that we’re taking out good streetlights through the conversion, lets suspend that and use that effort to replace some of the bulbs that are out,” said Peffley.

At least a dozen streetlights in Potter Walsh aren’t working because BWL can’t get the part for the LED conversion.

“When we get the parts we’ll respond. We can’t fix the light without the right parts. We’ve been trying to get them,” said Peffley.

Jones didn’t buy that reason.

“I feel like there is no excuse because lights have been replaced in the city,” she said.

Jones isn’t alone.

Gregg Shuiling grew up in Colonial Village on Lansing’s west side.

“It seemed like in the old days the board of water and light would be on top of something like that and fix it right away. In recently, I’ve gained a bit of a mistrust for them,” said Shuiling.

Peffley said the BWL is simply trying to get caught up and asks that if you see a light out, report it. Don’t count on your neighbors. He said they’d rather get 10 reports for one light than none at all.

“We take this serious. We want to get back on our 10 business day track,” said Peffley.

BWL said it is working on getting technology that will send an alert when a light is not working instead of relying on people to report it, but it will take a few years to get that in place.

News 10 tried talking to Mayor Andy Schor about the concerns people in these neighborhoods have but his office has refused multiple requests for a comment.

His office referred News 10 to BWL, saying that’s who maintains street lights. But the BWL is a publicly-owned utility. The mayor appoints its commissioners and his picture is in the BWL’s lobby.

You can report streetlights that are out via Lansing Connect.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

