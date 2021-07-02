Advertisement

Animal Control seizes multiple animals from Mason area farm

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) ongoing animal welfare investigation at a Mason area farm has culminated in a seizure of 79 animals on Thursday.

Officials from ICAC told News 10 they had been working with the farmer, but hadn’t seen improvement, so the decision was made to remove the animals from the farm.

61 birds and 18 horses were rescued. ICAC told News 10 the animals were living in “inadequate conditions” and had been neglected. The birds are going to an animal shelter, while the horses are going to a specialized horse rescue facility.

The horses will require treatment and medical care due to the condition they were found in.

The horses will require feed and veterinary services, and ICAC does not have the budget for those costs. They are asking for the public’s help in caring for the animals.

Those who would like to contribute to the animals’ recovery can make financial donations in person, mail donations to ICACS 600 Buhl St. Mason, MI. 48854, or go online to the Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund at www.icasfund.org/donate.

