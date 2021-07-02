11 Michigan beaches closed for 4th of July weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across the state, eleven beaches are now closed due to high levels of bacteria. Most are of the high bacteria levels is due to stormwater runoff.

Swimmers have not been able to enjoy Bath Township’s Park Lake for weeks due to E. coli.

The Department of Environmental Quality says a heavy week of storms usually leads to increased bacteria levels.

The beaches closed as of Friday morning are below.

Lower Peninsula

Singing Bridge Beach – Arenac Co.

Park Lake Beach – Clinton Co.

Silver Lake-City Park Beach – Genesee Co.

Ross Lake- Beaverton City Park – Gladwin Co.

St. Clair Shores Memorial Park – Macomb Co.

Bush Lake-Holly Village Beach – Oakland Co.

Handsome Lake – Oakland Co.

Independence Oaks County Park – Oakland Co.

Pontiac Lake-Pontiac Recreation Area – Oakland Co.

Upper Peninsula

Keweenaw Bay/Lake Superior – First Sand Beach – Baraga Co.

Portage Canal/Lake Superior – Houghton City Beach – Houghton Co.

Many are in metro Detroit, but some are as far north as Houghton City Beach in the UP. The Ionia County Health Department is issuing its own warning for Morrison Lake after finding harmful algae. Do not swim in these lakes until officials have given the all clear.

