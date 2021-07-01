Tigers Hit Midway Point of Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers are idle Thursday and then host the Central Division leading Chicago White Sox for a three game series beginning Friday night. The Tigers finished 14-13 in June, their second straight winning month, after winning a doubleheader in Cleveland Wednesday night against the Indians, 9-4 and 7-1. The Tigers have a 36-45 record at the turn after opening the season at 9-24.

