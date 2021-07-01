Advertisement

Tigers Hit Midway Point of Season

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is surrounded by Zack Short, Akil Baddoo, and Jeimer...
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is surrounded by Zack Short, Akil Baddoo, and Jeimer Candelario after hitting a sacrifice buct to score Baddoo and defeat the Houston Astros in the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers are idle Thursday and then host the Central Division leading Chicago White Sox for a three game series beginning Friday night. The Tigers finished 14-13 in June, their second straight winning month, after winning a doubleheader in Cleveland Wednesday night against the Indians, 9-4 and 7-1. The Tigers have a 36-45 record at the turn after opening the season at 9-24.

