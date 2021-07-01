Staudt’s Rising Stars: Nelia Richardson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s rising star is Nelia Richardson. She’s a four-year-old gymnast from Lansing.
She also enjoys dancing and attends a local dance school to perfect her craft. Congrats to News 10′s newest Rising Star: Nelia Richardson from Lansing.
