Ryan Brehm, one time MSU golfer, returns to take on Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Today is the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

News 10 has been profiling a couple of local golfers participating this week. One of them is former Michigan State longball hitter Ryan Brehm. He lives in Traverse City now, but hails from mount pleasant.

From Mount Pleasant to East Lansing and MSU, and after some frustration and a lot of hard work, finally to the PGA tour. Ryan Brehm has finally made it, has a rare chance this week to play close to home, and driving up to the Detroit golf club was a joy ride indeed.

Brehm said, “Yea, my wife and I yesterday we had a smile on our face. We got in the car and we just both looked at each other and we said ‘Ah, feels good to be in Michigan,’ you know? We love it. Been here our whole lives and we’re not going anywhere so we love it.”

Brehm was a star golfer at Michigan State in the mid 2000′s. He helped the Spartans to three Big Ten championships. He turned pro in 2008 initially, he played in Canada for a while, lost his professional status, got his tour card back two and a half years ago. Let me tell you, this lifestyle can break a guy down.

“It’s a lot of ups and downs I would say,” Brehm said. “You have to have a good perspective and realize that, you know, there’s a lot of people that would love being in your shoes and take every day and try to appreciate it.”

Current MSU Golf Coach Casey Lubahn was in Detroit as Brehm’s close friend, coach and most of all; Supporter.

“You know he’s still growing as a human, I’m so proud of how he’s handled that,” Lubahn said. “And this is a hard life, you know? He’ll be gone for 7 weeks in a row so this feels like a week off. A home week.”

Still grinding and trying to make a name for himself at age 35; Brehm demonstrates it’s never too late.

Brehm just finished his first round with a one under par. He hopes to have another solid round tomorrow and if he does, Brehm would have a realistic chance to make the 36-hole cut and stick around for the weekend.

