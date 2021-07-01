New Lansing School District Superintendent outlines top priorities in new role

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new Lansing School District Superintendent, Benjamin Shuldiner, started his new role Thursday.

Shuldiner was hired in March to replace former Superintendent Sam Sinicropi. He has a long history in education and is going to put his experience and knowledge to use as he looks to make changes within the school district.

He told News 10 his two main priorities are increasing enrollment and graduation rates across the board. According to the Shuldiner, 69% of seniors receive their diploma in the district. He is hoping to increase that number.

Shuldiner said, “We need to hold everybody to high standards because we know our children can actually do it. As long as we set up that structure and belief, children will rise to the level of expectation and that’s what we really want to do.”

As he adjusts to his new role, Shuldiner has a tough job ahead of him and gaining families trust sits high on his priority list.

“It’s really just about tempering my excitement to wanting to do what is great and best for students and families to make sure I’m taking time to listen and to learn,” said Shuldiner.

Another challenge Shuldiner faces is making families feel comfortable sending their kids back for in-person classes following the pandemic. The district recently announced a new online-only school will be offered for next school year for students looking to stay remote.

Prior to the school year starting, there will be an enrollment and “Meet the Super” event, for all grade levels, on July 28 from 3-7 p.m. at the Old Eastern High School’s Don Johnson Fieldhouse.

