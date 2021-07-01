Advertisement

MSU Softball Signs Four

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State softball coach Jacquie Joseph has signed four incoming freshmen, all from out of state. Jessica Mabrey of Scottsdale, Arizona is incoming after three years at the University of the Pacific, as another newcomer. Five other newcomers new to the program are Macy Lee of Phoenix, Kennedy Wyllie from Peoria, Illinois, Faith Guidry from Baytown, Texas, Ashley Martin from Scottsburg, Indiana and Kayleigh Roper from Venice, Florida.

