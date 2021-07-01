Advertisement

MSU Police announce two K9s are retiring

The MSU Police Department is announcing the retirements of two very, very good dogs.
Michigan State University Police are announcing the retirement of two K9s, Bane and Koda.
Michigan State University Police are announcing the retirement of two K9s, Bane and Koda.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are announcing the retirements of two very, very good dogs.

Both K9 Bane and K9 Koda have been serving and protecting their turf since 2014. Combined, they have been on 796 calls for building, narcotic, and explosive searches, and much more.

MSU police say it is “with a debt of gratitude and much appreciation” they wish Bane and Koda a happy retirement and thank them for helping other agencies they have been called on to assist.

The career stats of both good boys can be seen below.

Michigan State University Police announced K9 Bane is retiring.
Michigan State University Police announced K9 Bane is retiring.(MSU Police)
Michigan State University Police announced K9 Bane is retiring.
Michigan State University Police announced K9 Bane is retiring.(MSU Police)

