MSU players, podcast take advantage of new NIL policy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happy NIL Day.

College athletes across the country are taking advantage of their chance to make a little dough off their name, image, and likeness after the NCAA voted to suspend their previous ruling.

It’s also a chance for a Michigan State centered podcast to cash in on a little more exposure.

“We don’t often give college kids credit for how smart and savvy they are,” said Wil Hunter, co-host of the Locked On Spartans Podcast. “They’re ready, they’re prepared, they’re professional and it’s a straightforward process: ‘hey here’s what we want, here’s the price, you want to do it? Perfect.”

And that’s exactly what Hunter and co-host Matt Sheehan did.

“We’re hitting up players in the DM’s saying ‘hey do you want to promote our podcast? This seems like a good way to get involved here and for you guys to cash in on this very exciting day,’” said Sheehan.

“The first one was a tweet from Matt Coghlin: this is a paid tweet to tell you to listen to the Locked on Spartans podcast. I’ve never listened to it, but I’m sure it’s not terrible.”

“People were getting mad on our behalf at the athletes, like ‘they paid you and you’re not even going to...’ no, that’s what we wanted. I could not be happier with the tweets that we got out of this, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Hunter.

They were also able to get promos from former Spartan Rocky Lombardi and future player Keon Coleman.

This is a paid tweet to tell you that my interview for Monday’s Locked On Spartans episode went great.



“Listen to the Locked On Spartans podcast.



Hunter and Sheehan say it’s a great chance for players to make extra money.

But they say it’s tough for players who could have benefitted in the past.

“You feel for the Olympic athletes or someone who suffered an injury and wasn’t able to have a good pro career, and missed out on a chance to make life-changing money,” said Hunter.

You can check out Michigan State’s NIL Policy, as well as that from the University of Michigan.

