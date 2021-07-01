Mom of Nassar survivor weighs in on the impact of Cosby ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The mother of a local Olympian who survived the dealings of Dr. Larry Nassar spoke out Wednesday about Bill Cosby’s release, and her concern about the laws which allowed it to happen.

Cosby admitted in a deposition he had taken advantage of women who were incapacitated, but it was that same deposition which set him free this afternoon.

Attorney Karen Truszkowski explained the legal reasoning behind the release.

“They essentially violated Mr. Cosby’s fifth amendment right not to incriminate himself,” Truszkowski said. “So, the court found that because of this misuse of this deposition-- the court didn’t have a choice but to overturn his conviction.”

Three years ago local gymnastics Olympian and a survivor Jordyn Wieber came forward about her experience of being sexually assaulted by Dr. Larry Nassar. Today, her mother Rita reacted to the decision to overturn the ruling against Bill Cosby.

“It makes me feel sad that all of the accusers-- or survivors of his heinous behavior are going to feel like what they did-- which was really, really, brave-- didn’t make the impact that it should have,” Wieber said.

She said she believes in order for justice to prevail something has to be done about the laws which are meant to protect the victims.

“We have to be able to create a legal system that everybody can trust and that there’s not going to be any red tape or technicalities,” Wieber said. “So that it’s not going to do what it’s intended to do.”

Trying not to feel defeated, Wieber says it’s important to keep fighting.

“It just seems like everyday there’s something that’s a little bit discouraging,” she said. “Sometimes it feels like two steps forward and one step back. But I think the important thing is we keep plugging forward and working toward a culture where everybody feels safe, and I think we’re strong enough to do that.”

Wieber says she hopes the court’s decision doesn’t discourage other survivors from continuing to come forward.

