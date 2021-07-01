Dog found in Eaton Co. years after being reported lost in Florida

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - National ID Your Pet Day is July 1 and in Eaton County, that practice has reunited a dog and his owner after seven years apart.

In 2014, when he was six years old, Sgt. Pepper went missing from his home in Florida. Over 1,000 miles away, in Charlotte, the Yorkie mix was found on Monday.

His owner discovered a “found” post for Sgt. Pepper on Craigslist, but he had already been claimed by someone who was not his real owner. A police report was made, and the microchip company was alerted to his stolen status. He was never found.

Monday, Sgt. Pepper’s mom got a call from the Eaton County Animal Control (ECAC), giving her the news she had been waiting seven years for.

She booked a flight to Michigan and was reunited with Sgt. Pepper on Wednesday.

ECAC does not know the details of Sgt. Pepper’s journey, but did find out how he made it to Michigan.

“Sgt Pepper had been living with a family for the last 5 years who were unaware of his microchip and stolen status,” ECAC said. “We are grateful for their understanding that Sgt Pepper had to be reunited with his original family, and we ask that people please be sensitive towards their situation.”

ECAC says this situation is a testament to the value of microchipping pets and keeping owner contact info updated.

“Sgt Pepper’s microchip contact information had been updated as recently as February 2020. Our ACO was able to contact the owner within minutes of having the dog in possession,” ECAC said. “How amazing is that?”

Sgt. Pepper’s story also serves as a reminder of why it is important to have all found dogs scanned for a microchip. Most veterinarians and animal shelters provide this service free of charge.

“It is also a great idea to have any new dog you acquire scanned for a microchip just in case,” ECAC said. “Especially if any portion of the pet’s history is unknown.”

Sgt. Pepper and his owner were reunited in Charlotte on Wednesday. He had gone missing out of Florida seven years ago. (Eaton County Animal Control)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

