Advertisement

Dog found in Eaton Co. years after being reported lost in Florida

National ID Your Pet Day is July 1 and in Eaton County, that practice has reunited a dog and his owner after seven years apart.
Sgt. Pepper was found in Charlotte, seven years after he went missing in Florida.
Sgt. Pepper was found in Charlotte, seven years after he went missing in Florida.(Eaton County Animal Control)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - National ID Your Pet Day is July 1 and in Eaton County, that practice has reunited a dog and his owner after seven years apart.

In 2014, when he was six years old, Sgt. Pepper went missing from his home in Florida. Over 1,000 miles away, in Charlotte, the Yorkie mix was found on Monday.

His owner discovered a “found” post for Sgt. Pepper on Craigslist, but he had already been claimed by someone who was not his real owner. A police report was made, and the microchip company was alerted to his stolen status. He was never found.

Monday, Sgt. Pepper’s mom got a call from the Eaton County Animal Control (ECAC), giving her the news she had been waiting seven years for.

She booked a flight to Michigan and was reunited with Sgt. Pepper on Wednesday.

ECAC does not know the details of Sgt. Pepper’s journey, but did find out how he made it to Michigan.

“Sgt Pepper had been living with a family for the last 5 years who were unaware of his microchip and stolen status,” ECAC said. “We are grateful for their understanding that Sgt Pepper had to be reunited with his original family, and we ask that people please be sensitive towards their situation.”

ECAC says this situation is a testament to the value of microchipping pets and keeping owner contact info updated.

“Sgt Pepper’s microchip contact information had been updated as recently as February 2020. Our ACO was able to contact the owner within minutes of having the dog in possession,” ECAC said. “How amazing is that?”

Sgt. Pepper’s story also serves as a reminder of why it is important to have all found dogs scanned for a microchip. Most veterinarians and animal shelters provide this service free of charge.

“It is also a great idea to have any new dog you acquire scanned for a microchip just in case,” ECAC said. “Especially if any portion of the pet’s history is unknown.”

Sgt. Pepper and his owner were reunited in Charlotte on Wednesday. He had gone missing out of...
Sgt. Pepper and his owner were reunited in Charlotte on Wednesday. He had gone missing out of Florida seven years ago.(Eaton County Animal Control)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Lansing Police identify woman who drowned in Grand River near Moores Park
Driver and passenger shot in Jackson, one dead
Crews cleaning up after a gravel truck rolled over on the ramp to westbound I-496
Driver injured in semi-truck rollover on westbound I-496 ramp
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Car smashes into apartment complex in Lansing

Latest News

Jackson City Hall with the seal that has been in use since 1937, which features a statue of...
Jackson moving forward with redesign of official City Seal
MDOT lifts some lane restrictions ahead of July 4th, others remain in place
Nessel's opinion that the law is unconstitutional effectively strikes down the law, which can...
AG issues ruling on birth certificate sex designations
Michigan State University Police are announcing the retirement of two K9s, Bane and Koda.
MSU Police announce two K9s are retiring