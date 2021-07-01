Michigan State Police discover hidden gun in fake pregnancy belly

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say a woman they pulled over tried to disguise a gun as a pregnant stomach.

Troopers say they pulled over a car in Inkster for a traffic violation. The driver informed troopers that she was pregnant and was also suspended.

When a female trooper searched the driver, they discovered she was wearing a stuffed pouch under her shirt.

Inside was this semi-automatic gun. The male passenger also admitted to having oxycodone.

Both suspects were lodged at the Inkster police department. The case now goes to the prosecutor’s office for possible gun and drug charges.

The male trooper asked for a female trooper to search the female suspect. It was during this search the trooper discovered the suspect was wearing a stuffed pouch under her shirt. pic.twitter.com/x5cNY0eaiV — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 30, 2021

