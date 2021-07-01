Advertisement

Michigan State Police discover hidden gun in fake pregnancy belly

When a female trooper searched the driver, they discovered she was wearing a stuffed pouch.
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police led to the discovery of a fake pregnancy stomach that hid a semi-automatic gun.(Michigan State Police)
INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say a woman they pulled over tried to disguise a gun as a pregnant stomach.

Troopers say they pulled over a car in Inkster for a traffic violation. The driver informed troopers that she was pregnant and was also suspended.

When a female trooper searched the driver, they discovered she was wearing a stuffed pouch under her shirt.

Inside was this semi-automatic gun. The male passenger also admitted to having oxycodone.

Both suspects were lodged at the Inkster police department. The case now goes to the prosecutor’s office for possible gun and drug charges.

