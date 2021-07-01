Advertisement

Michigan legislature approves major boost in K-12 funding

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have approved of a $17.1 billion K-12 budget, one that will eliminate a longstanding base per-student funding gap among districts and boost overall funding by 10%. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bill.

Districts and charter schools will receive $8,700 in base per-student state aid, not including at least $1,093 more per pupil in federal funding from a rescue package. Legislators embraced Whitmer’s proposal to expand state-funded preschool to 22,000 more 4-year-olds.

They added $240 million to hire additional school nurses and counselors and $155 million to disburse up to $1,000 each to students struggling with reading.

