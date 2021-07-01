MDOT lifts some lane restrictions ahead of July 4th, others remain in place

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is temporarily lifting lane restrictions on 63% of its road and bridge construction projects. This will apply to 107 out of 171 projects across the state.

Jackson County projects will have the following restrictions stay in place over the holiday:

The Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 is closed and detoured.

The M-106 (Cooper Street) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

Northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) has one lane closed at I-94 with the ramp to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

With pandemic restrictions lifted, AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.5 million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a 22% increase from last year.

The changes start Friday, July 2 at 3 p.m. and last through Tuesday, July 6 at 6 a.m.

