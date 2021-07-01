Advertisement

LCC updates COVID-19 health and safety requirements

The college will continue with several health and safety measures.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In response to dropping COVID-19 cases and rising vaccination rates, Lansing Community College (LCC) updated its health and safety requirements on Thursday.

Students, employees, and visitors to LCC’s campus no longer need to:

  • Fill out a daily health screening
  • Wear a face mask, although it is recommended if not fully vaccinated
  • Physically distance, although it is recommended if not fully vaccinated

The college is strongly urging all employees, students, and visitors to maintain precautions. Those precautions include:

  • Consider getting vaccinated, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) recommendations, if you individuals able and have not yet done so. LCC is not requiring vaccination.
  • Wear a mask if individuals are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. If fully vaccinated and more comfortable wearing a mask, people can continue to do so.
  • Do not come to campus are ill, even if vaccinated.
  • Wash or sanitize hands regularly, and do not share supplies with others.

The college will also continue with the following health and safety measures:

  • Asking those who are unvaccinated to wear a face mask and physically distance themselves from others.
  • Strongly encouraging those who are unvaccinated to get consider getting vaccinated, per CDC, MDHHS, and MIOSHA recommendations.
  • Asking those who are sick to stay home.
  • Educating and training students and employees via the college’s D2L and LMS systems each semester.
  • Maintaining ventilation systems.
  • Maintaining high-touch cleaning protocols throughout the year.

LCC said they remain committed to public health.

“We anticipate these changes remaining in place throughout the summer and into the fall, but we will change our safety practices as the pandemic changes,” the college said. “This could include reinstating requirements, such as mandatory masking or daily health screenings if local conditions require.”

The college also thanked the community for its patience with following health meausres.

“Our gratitude goes to every member of our community, for their diligence and patience in following the health measures that allowed us to reach this point in the pandemic.”

