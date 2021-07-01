Advertisement

Jackson’s first dog park officially opens

Betty Desbiens was motivated to help with a dog park project when she saw an elderly man walking his dog.
By Krystle Holleman
Jul. 1, 2021
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson residents and their four-legged furry friends are celebrating the official opening of the City’s first dog park. A ribbon-cutting event for Betty’s Dog Park was held on Thursday, July 1 welcoming the “pooch paradise” into the community.

The new park is named after Betty Dahlem Desbiens, a long-time Jackson resident who donated the funding to make the park possible. Betty’s Dog Park is a fully fenced-in area, with separate areas for big and small dogs to roam free, including sidewalks, benches, and picnic tables. The secure fence system will help ensure pets do not escape. The dog park makes use of space in Beech Tree Park, a public park that has been without use since its award-winning beech tree was removed due to a lightning strike.

“Downtown Jackson has seen a housing boom in recent years, with hundreds of new apartment units added to the area,” the City of Jackson said in a release. “Located within a short walk from downtown, Betty’s Dog Park will be useful for downtown apartment dwellers and their pets to have ample space for playtime.”

Desbiens assisted in the ribbon cutting at Thursday’s event alongside City officials. She was motivated to help with a dog park project when she drove past Beech Tree Park and saw an elderly man walking his dog.

Desbiens realized the park would be the perfect place for a dog park and contacted Mayor Derek Dobies to get the project started.

Mayor Dobies attended the event with his dog, a pug named Sir Woof.

“We’re excited to have a new amenity downtown for the residents that are already here and those we’re looking to attract,” Mayor Dobies said. “This has been a long time coming. I thank Betty for making this dream a reality.”

The park is free to use and open to the public with rules posted at the front gate.

