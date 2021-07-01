Advertisement

Federer Moves on at Wimbledon

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, during the...
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, during the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Roger Federer has become the oldest man to reach the third round at Wimbledon in 46 years. Federer, who turns 40 next month, held every service game and extended his winning streak against Richard Gasquet to 11 matches with a victory in straight sets. Meanwhile, second-seeded Daniil Medvedev saw off promising Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to advance to the third round, while fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev beat Tennys Sandgren. And Britain has three men into the third round for the first time in 22 years, Cameron Norrie defeated Australian wild card Alex Bolt to join Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

