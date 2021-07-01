Advertisement

East Lansing Arts Commission accepting applications for Cultural Arts Grant Program

The program supports high-quality public art projects that promote BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities.
The East Lansing Arts Commission is now accepting applications for Cultural Arts Grant Program.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Arts Commission is now accepting applications for its Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Cultural Arts Grant program.

The Cultural Arts Grant program supports high-quality public art projects which encourage artistic expression and public participation, with an emphasis on promoting cultural appreciation for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities along with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersexual and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) community.

The commission has up to $17,500 to distribute for FY22. FY22 grant-funded projects and events must take place between October 1, 2021and June 30, 2022.

Applications for FY22 Cultural Arts Grant funding must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 to be considered.

More information and the application can be found HERE.

