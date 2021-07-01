Bucks Won’t Have Their Star Tonight

-MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) is out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals tonight. An MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee in Game 4. Antetokounmpo hurt the knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory. The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5.

